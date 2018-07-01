In the U.S. violent clashes broke out on Saturday in the city of Portland, Oregon where a rally was being held to denounce President Trump's immigration policy. Fighting flared between the nationalist Patriot Prayer group and the anti-fascist organisation, Antifa.
Violent clashes at U.S. immigration rally
People in the crowd lit firecrackers and smoke bombs and police used flash bangs to try to clear the area.
Elsewhere across the U.S. hundreds of marches took place peacefully under the banner "Families belong together"
Some demonstrators chanted "say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!"
They were protesting the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to more than 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Trump has signed an executive order reversing the policy but most of the children still remain separated from their parents.
Last week a judge ordered that the families be reunited within 30 days but so far only six children have been successfully returned to their parents.