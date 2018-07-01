The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had halted its military campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthis for control of Yemen's port of Hodeida, to facilitate a possible political solution
Offensive on Yemeni port halted for talks
The UAE foreign affairs minister tweeted that he welcomed UN efforts to secure a Houthi withdrawal and that they would allow the option to be fully explored.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched an offensive on Hodeida on June 12 in the largest battle of the war so far. The UN estimates 8.4 million people are on the verge of starvation.
The port city of Hodeida is vital for the country's food imports and for the delivery of international aid. Yemen depends on imports for 90% of its food needs,
Tens of thousands of Yemenis who have fled the city and are crammed into a temporary shelter in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.