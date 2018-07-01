Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: López Obrador wins Mexico election, Berlin's political crisis
Live: López Obrador wins Mexico election, Berlin's political crisis
Mexico election: Left-wing candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks set to replace the conservative Enrique Pena Nieto as president with at least 53% of votes, according to the electoral authority's official quick count.
Both of his closest rivals have conceded and congratulated Obrador on his victory.
In a speech after the results were released, the 64-year-old said he would seek a friendly relationship with the United States based on cooperation and development.
The vote count began at 6 pm local time (1 am CEST), after which the president, both houses of congress, nine governors and almost 3,000 mayors and legislators will be elected.
Berlin: A political crisis has erupted in Germany after Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced he was resigning from government and the CSU party leadership on Sunday night.
World Cup: The world reacts following the shock departure of Spain and Denmark from the tournament.
