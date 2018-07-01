Defending champion Chris Froome will ride the Tour de France even if the organisers of cycling's biggest race want to prevent the four-time winner from appearing in this year's event, says representative Michelle Froome. The 32-year-old failed a doping test in September and is facing a suspension from cycling ahead of his attempt to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title this year.
British defending champion Chris Froome to ride 'Tour De France'
