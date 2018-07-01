BREAKING NEWS

British defending champion Chris Froome to ride 'Tour De France'

Defending champion Chris Froome will ride the Tour de France even if the organisers of cycling's biggest race want to prevent the four-time winner from appearing in this year's event, says representative Michelle Froome. The 32-year-old failed a doping test in September and is facing a suspension from cycling ahead of his attempt to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title this year.

The Team Sky Rider tested positive for twice the allowed amount of asthma drug Salbutamol. Froome maintains he never broke the rules. The Tour De France begins in Paris on Saturday. According to rules, the cyclist is authorised to ride until the case is resolved.