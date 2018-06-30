World Cup Live: France vs Argentina 3-2

France and Argentina face off at the Kazan arena as they look to book their place in the Quarter Final.

France topped Group C after victories over Peru and Australia before a scoreless draw with Denmark, but their performances haven’t been the most convincing.

Argentina are looking to move forward after a disappointing start to the tournament. They drew 1-1 with Iceland before a disappointing 3-0 loss to Croatia left them on the brink of an early exit. But a 2-1 victory over Nigeria saw them through in second place in Group D.

A Quarter Final against either Portugal or Uruguay awaits the winners of the game.

Half-time report

France will have to be disappointed not to be ahead, they were the better side for most of the half and Argentina were struggling to get going. They took the lead from the penalty spot through Griezmann after Mbappe was hauled down by Rojo and seemed comfortable with their lead.

Argentina then had their best spell of the game but didn't really create anything until Di Maria picked the ball up around 30 yards from goal, he was not closed down so decided to have a shot. He got the ball out of his feet and hit a rocket into the top corner which is a definite contender for goal of the tournament.

The best chance other than the goal came after Mbappe won a free kick and Griezmann bent the ball over the wall and onto the bar.