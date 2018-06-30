"Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!"
US protestors: “Immigrants Are Welcome Here!”
Tens of thousands of demonstrators’ march through the streets of New York and nationwide, against the immigration policies of US President Donald Trump.
It's after the Trump administration's policy of separating families caught crossing the Mexican border illegally.
Advocacy groups, activists and local residents gathered with signs that called for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
They are reports, around 2,000 children still remain separated from their parents after a judge ordered the families be reunited within 30 days, last week.
More than 600 marches were planned for Saturday, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.