Spain, one of the hot favourites to win the World Cup face the hosts Russia in the round of 16.
Preview. Spain v Russia
Preview. Spain v Russia
The 2010 winners finished top of Group B but have failed to convince so far in the tournament.
They are unbeaten in their last 23 games and are not expected to make any changes.
The midfielder Thiago Alcantara says the team has no fears about a stadium full of russian fans.
''In every match during the group stage we had the feeling of being the visitors because there are more fans supporting the rival, more often booin g us and supporting the rival. We've really felt that on the pitch."
Russia have surprised at the World Cup thanks largely to the attacking exploits of Artem Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin.
Alan Dzagoev is not expected to feature after picking up a hamstring injury during the Saudi Arabia game.