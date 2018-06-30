New Hello Kitty bullet train in Japan is launched
A new Shinkansen bullet train in Japan hopes to attract more travellers with its pink and white design in the style of the popular character Hello Kitty.
Vivid pink ribbons are painted on the white train cars as well as Hello Kitty wearing a conductor’s uniform, and inside there are Hello Kitty decorations and space for passengers to take commemorative photos of their trip.
Fans gathered at the opening ceremony at the Shin-Osaka Station for the launch.
Hello Kitty and the station master gave the signal for the Hakata-bound train to leave.