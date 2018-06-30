As municipal workers remove political signs and stickers from walls and posts the day before voting, Mexicans go to the polls on Sunday for their next President.
Mexicans vote for their next President
They'll be choosing for either a left-wing political change or for continuity.
So who are their main choices?
Two-time presidential runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, enjoys a 20-point lead in most polls, running on an anti-corruption platform with his National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party.
Meanwhile, the youngest of the four presidential candidates, Ricardo Anaya sprang to prominence when he took over the presidency of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) in 2015.
However, at the end of 2017, in an attempt to clean up its image, the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) chose a non-member as its candidate for the first time - Antonio Meade who worked as a civil servant.
Since the beginning of the election campaign a total of 133 politicians have been killed in Mexico.
Among the victims are 20 candidates and 28 pre-candidates where more than 18,000 mandates are at stake in the country.