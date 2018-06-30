In Syria, displaced families are seeking a safe haven at a camp close to the border with Jordan. Facilities are lacking or basic at best.
Civilians flee fighting in southern Syria
The United Nations says the number of people uprooted has more than tripled to 160,000 over the past two days.
People are living in tents; what belongings they could carry are strewn around, and there are no toilets.
But for the families, it is safer than staying in our around the city of Daraa in southwestern Syria.
A government offensive to recapture rebel-held southern provinces began last week
Activists say at least 17 civilians have been killed in an air strike on a basement shelter, claiming five children were among the victims.
The UN is warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" with civilians trapped in a siege situation,
Jordan said a new ceasefire had been agreed on Friday - but the US State Department couldn't confirm it and described the situation as "grim".