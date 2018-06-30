Candlelight vigil for victims of Maryland newspaper shooting

In the U.S. a candlelight vigil has been held in Maryland in memory of five newspaper employees, shot dead by a gunman on Thursday.

A reporter from the Capital Gazette read their names aloud to those who gathered and marched slowly through the centre of Annapolis.

Some in the crowd carried signs and banners that said "#AnnapolisStrong."

Those killed included Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper's assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen.

Also killed were editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, special projects editor Wendi Winters, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Ramos, 38, is a former information-technology employee with a long-time grudge against The Capital of Annapolis.

He had been investigated five years ago for a barrage of tweets against the paper after it ran an article about him pleading guilty to harassing a woman.

The paper did not want to press charges for fear of inflaming the situation, and a detective concluded he was no threat.