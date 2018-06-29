The cost of obtaining a driving license for young Hungarians will be less from July.
Hungarian young people encouraged to learn to drive
If they're under 20 years old, they can reclaim 76 Euro's from their driver's training fee once they pass the test.
That's a according to the government.
Laszlo Jakab is a driving school owner and says, "I have already talked to our instructors, so we can start new morning and afternoon courses as well. Our instructors are ready for new pupils: we have enough instructors, we can provide training for every applicant, we expect more applications now."
The scheme hopes to help young people find a job once they've received a license.
In Hungary, most employees require staff to have a driving permit.
However, the 76 Euro's is just 20% of the overal expense of learning to drive.