At least five people have been killed after a gunman opened fire on the offices of a small newspaper in Maryland in the US.
Gunman kills five at U.S. newspaper
Police say the Capital Gazette in Annapolis had received threats on social media prior to the shooting and that it was a premeditated attack.
The suspect - 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, of Maryland - was apprehended hiding under a desk.
"So this person was prepared today to come in. This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," acting Police Chief Bill Krampf told reporters at the scene.
Ramos tried to sue the paper six years ago for defamation after it wrote about his guilty plea to criminal harassment, but he lost the case.
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the victims of the shooting.