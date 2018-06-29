Chairman of the EU Donald Tusk and European Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker held a news conference on Brexit and on deepening eurozone economic integration.
EU Summit: Marathon talks come to a close
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned ahead of the conference that "time is very short" and that "huge and serious differences" remain between UK and EU in Brexit talks.
The UK says, however, that agreement on vital security co-operation is being blocked by EU negotiators.
There are also disagreements over the movement of goods and people across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.