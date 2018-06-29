Iconic cars compete for grand prize

The third edition of the Concours d'Elégance Suisse in Geneva saw a spectacular range of cars on display, from 1920s vintage classics to the iconic Lamborghini Miura supercar and the first ever Jaguar E-Type ever built.
Saturday’s contest, held in the gardens of Château de Coppet, saw 85 historic vehicles compete for 37 prizes and the ultimate Best of Show Award. The cars had been shipped from across Europe, and from as far as the United States and Thailand.
“The field this year is very, very interesting. Not only for the competitors but especially for the visitors,” said Adolfo Orsi, who co-chaired a team of 21 motor experts, restorers and historians tasked with inspecting the vehicles’ condition and authenticity.
“They will have the possibility to look at cars which normally they may have seen only on photos or books, and they are today here on the field.”
