Iconic cars compete for grand prize

The third edition of the Concours d'Elégance Suisse in Geneva saw a spectacular range of cars on display, from 1920s vintage classics to the iconic Lamborghini Miura supercar and the first ever Jaguar E-Type ever built.

Sally Nicholls

Saturday’s contest, held in the gardens of Château de Coppet, saw 85 historic vehicles compete for 37 prizes and the ultimate Best of Show Award. The cars had been shipped from across Europe, and from as far as the United States and Thailand.