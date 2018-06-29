‘Worst day’ tweet leads to ‘best week’ for small London bookshop

A London bookshop who tweeted about its worst trading day on Monday, has since been flooded with support to record its “best week.”

Georgia Duffy, owner of the Imagined Things bookshop in Harrogate, north London, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the shop had had its “worst day ever,” taking in £12.34 (€13.90).

“We’d be very grateful for your support,” the tweet also said.

The shop, which opened last July, had been “a bit quiet” since March, Duffy explained to Euronews on Friday. The last few weeks had been “absolutely terrible”.

We only took £12.34 today?...if anyone was thinking about buying a book now would be a great time! Things have been tough recently - today the worst day ever. A card,a book,anything makes a huge difference to a small business like ours. We'd be very grateful for your support. — ImaginedThings Books (@ImaginedThings) June 25, 2018

Then the tweet went viral.

“It’s been absolutely phenomenal, I can’t believe it,” Duffy told Euronews.

“Over one million people have seen the tweet and we’ve had just the best week in the shop,” she added.

On top of an influx of visitors, the shop has seen orders from across the countries and far-flung places including Ireland and the US.

Tried to reply to as many people as possible but you're all amazing and there's just so many coming in!! ?So sorry if we haven't responded to you yet if you're wanting to order. We will get back to you ASAP.We'll get right back on it tomorrow! But now must sleep... amazing day! pic.twitter.com/4qOeeB8wsY — ImaginedThings Books (@ImaginedThings) June 26, 2018

Duffy believes the impact of the tweet will not be limited to this week only.

“A lot of the local people know about us now because of the media’s attention. That’s what we wanted as a new business: for local people to know that we’re here,” Duffy said.

“Wherever people are, just buying small purchases from small businesses can mean the world to them.

“People really do have the power to do something and to help their local small shops stay open,” she said.