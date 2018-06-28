EU leaders are meeting in Brussels today to kick off two days of high-stakes talks over migration. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the summit as "make or break" for the European Union.
Watch live: EU leaders begin migration talks at summit
"Defence of our external borders is something which unites Europe. (We will talk about ) the issues of Frontex, border protection, secondary migration. The countries that are receiving a lot of refugees need support. But the refugees and migrants can't choose in which country they request asylum," said Merkel ahead of the summit.
Eastern European countries, as well as Austria and Italy, have taken tougher stances on migration, and many want the EU to stop meddling in their internal affairs.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: "The main issue is not migration, the issue is democracy in Europe ... it is about what the people believe, what should be done."
