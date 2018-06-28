UK's role in torture during post-9/11 operations revealed in report

The UK tolerated “inexcusable” actions against detainees by US forces in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, a new report has found.

Britain’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said in a report released Thursday that the UK knew “beyond doubt” that the US and others were “mistreating detainees.”

The report covers the period following the attacks on the US in September 2001, which led to the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan by US-led forces.