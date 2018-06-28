Mexico: election campaigns end

As the campaigns close for the Mexican elections, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) is the hot favourite to win Mexico's presidency.

The 64 year old's vowed to root out corruption and pacify the gang-ravaged country with a sweeping anti-establishment speech to a stadium full of supporters in Mexico City.

If he wins on Sunday, it will be Mexico’s first left-leaning leader for decades.

He holds a lead of 20 points or more in most polls.

But his main rival, Ricardo Anaya, of the National Action Party (PAN) a tech-savvy young conservative, hopes people who fear Lopez Obrador will flock to him.

At his closing campaign, the 39 year old reiterated that he is the only one who can beat Lopez Obrador

Meanwhile, third in most polls, 49 year old José Antonio Meade from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) told a crowd of backers "we're going to win".

The PRI party ruled Mexico for 71 years running until it was voted out for the first time in 2000.

Mexico goes to the polls on July 1.