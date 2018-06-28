Man back-flips to safety from a highway sign, gets arrested
A man in California standing up on a freeway sign this morning back-flipped his way to safety —and then he was arrested.
The I-10 freeway was closed in downtown Los Angeles during rush hour Wednesday morning due to a shirtless man on a freeway sign apparently protesting pollution.
the man was reported around 8:30 am and appeared to be holding a bullhorn with anti-pollution banners hanging from the freeway sign.
The California highway patrol, the Los Angeles police department and the Los Angeles fire department were all on scene trying to coax the man down.