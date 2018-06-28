Live: EU deal on migration, Annapolis shooting, and Thailand cave search

Good morning Europe. Today we're watching:

EU leaders reach deal on migration: European Union leaders agreed on Friday to set up joint asylum processing sites and restrict migrants' moves with the bloc, responding to concerns from Rome and Berlin at a hard-fought summit.

Gunman kills five, injures others in Maryland newsroom: A gunman killed at least five people and “gravely injured” at least three others when he sprayed a newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire on Thursday.

Thailand cave search: Thailand’s prime minister on Friday visited the flooded cave complex where rescuers have been searching for 12 boys and their soccer coach missing for six days and urged their relatives to not give up hope.

France's Lafarge Cement charged with crimes against humanity in Syria conflict: Cement giant Lafarge is to be investigated in France, facing charges of crimes against humanity and financing terrorists via its Syrian subsidiary. The company says it will appeal the charges.

Follow our live updates here: