Friday, June 29

Good morning Europe. Today we're watching:

EU leaders summit: Day 3: EU leaders will discuss on the progress made so far in the Brexit talks, led by Michel Barnier, the Commission’s chief negotiator in this area. Leaders will discuss the state of play with regard to withdrawal issues, and the framework for mapping the future relationship with the UK.

Gunman kills at least five, injures others in Maryland newsroom: A gunman killed at least five people and “gravely injured” at least three others when he sprayed a newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire on Thursday.

Mexico: Election preview: Mexican presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador heads into Sunday's election with a substantial lead in the polls and the hopes of a country disenchanted with rampant corruption and escalating violence on his shoulders.

France's Lafarge Cement charged with crimes against humanity in Syria conflict: Cement giant Lafarge is to be investigated in France, facing charges of crimes against humanity and financing terrorists via its Syrian subsidiary. The company says it will appeal the charges.

