Fairytale house for rent

Have you heard about Peter Rabbit, Paddington bear or the Three Little Pigs? Well, they have fulfilled countless children' storybooks and have been inspiring many creations up to this day.

If you are keen to change your beachside holiday to an offbeat getaway inspired by children' storybooks in the Sussex countryside, let us tell you a story.

Once there was a campsite called Blackberry Wood, where camping pitches were in cosy little private woodland glades and campfires were encouraged. Quirky glamping options have been offered to all the guests who wished to spend their holiday close to nature. As visiting the English countryside became more popular, owner Tim Johnson decided to build two new tree houses for his guests, a little curvy, but nothing out of the ordinary. Yet, the result ended up holding quite a little magic and whimsy. Click on the video above, to see 'Higgledy' and 'Piggledy', the latest in luxury glamping accommodation at this campsite.

