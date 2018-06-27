Switzerland face Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium as the Swiss look to qualify for the next round.
World Cup live: Switzerland v Costa Rica
Switzerland go into their final game in Group E knowing that a win will guarantee them a place in the Round of 16, but a draw would be enough so long as Serbia draw or lose against Brazil in the other group game.
Costa Rica cannot qualify but will look to give their fans something to cheer about as they look for their first points of this World Cup.