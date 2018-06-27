World Cup Live: Reigning champions Germany face South Korea

,Reigning World Cup champions Germany face South Korea at Kazan Arena. Germany need a win against the Asian side by two or more goals or must better Sweden's result.

Joachim Low's men rescued their World Cup hopes with a late victory over Sweden thanks to a well-taken set piece from Toni Kroos.

South Korea lost 2-1 in their last outing, with Son Heung-min scoring a superb consolation goal, as Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez secured the victory.

Germany have never failed to get past the group stages at a World Cup. The two sides have met twice in this competition, with Germany winning 3-2 on both occasions.

Sweden play group winners Mexico in the other game at the Central Stadium, needing to better Germany's result to go through to the knock out stages.

Half-time report:

Germany go into the break goalless with South Korea, as they try and progress to the Round of 16.

The Germans have dominated in possession, but it is South Korea who have had more chances.

South Korea almost went in front via Woo-young, as his free-kick saw Manuel Neuer make an unlikely fumble, with Son Heung-min unable to score on the rebound.

Son Heung-min hit a half-volley wide of Neuer's goal moments after, as Korea tried to grab an unlikely goal.

Germany who need to score, had their best chance when Mats Hummels shot straight at Jo Hyeonwoo.

Joachim Löw's men have not responded as they should have done following his six changes and do not look like they realise, that they could be knocked out.

Follow live updates here: