Teen who says Jerusalem is for 'everybody' to meet Prince William

JERUSALEM — A teen who won a scholarship to Georgetown University after writing an impassioned essay in the wake of the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem is being given the rare opportunity of meeting Britain's Prince William.Palestinian Malak Abu Soud, 17, was due to meet the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday as he makes the first official visit by a British royal since the U.K. ended its rule over what is now Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories."I talked about Jerusalem itself, what it means to me, what I love about it and that my ancestors are very important to this city, and that completely deleting them off the map is not good for Jerusalem or for the Israelis or the Palestinians," she said of her essay for Georgetown. "And from there I got in."Soud wrote the piece after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. embassy's move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The relocated facility opened its doors in May.

Malak Abu Soud at her home in Beit Hanina in east Jerusalem. NBC News

As for meeting the prince, the teen said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," adding that she had written to the British Consulate recommending she meet the royal.Soud said she hoped to share her feelings about her hometown with William, who has said he was "very much looking forward" to going to the Old City in eastern Jerusalem. Israel captured eastern Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank — land Palestinians want for an independent state — after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.William has already visited religious sites, honored Holocaust victims in Israel. He was due to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as part of the tour — which, like other overseas visits by British royals, is non-political.But the second-in-line to the throne will have to navigate the political and religious divisions in the region which was once administered by colonial Britain in the final days of its empire.