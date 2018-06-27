Good morning, Europe! Here are the stories we're watching today:
Live updates: Argentina and Croatia victories, stolen baby trial and Dutch burqa ban
World Cup: Argentina and Croatia went through to the World Cup's round of 16 on Tuesday. Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 and Croatia, having already qualified, topped Group D after 2-1 win over Iceland.
Stolen baby scandal: An elderly gynaecologist, accused of abducting a baby in 1969 and giving her to another woman, went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday. Activists protested outside the court demanding the re-opening of other cases dating back to the 1976-1983 rule of dictator Franco.
Dutch 'burqa ban': The Dutch parliament has approved a partial ban on wearing face veils in some public buildings. The government says it's essential for security but opponents say they're pandering to anti-Muslim sentiment.
