Live: EU migration summit, Trump to reshape top court and Brexit pressure mounts
EU summit: The European Union is still divided over its migration policy. Today, the EU's leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss migration, a controversial proposal to set up asylum-seeker processing centres in northern Africa, security, and the economy.
Trump's chance to reshape the Supreme Court: US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is set to retire, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement a conservative majority on the top court.
EU to raise pressure on the UK over Brexit: The European Union’s 27 leaders are expected to drum up the pressure on Theresa May by giving her a strong warning about the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit.