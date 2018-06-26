World Cup: Denmark & France through to the next round after a 0-0 draw

France have topped Group C and Denmark have qualified in second place as they played out a dull 0-0 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Both teams came into the game knowing that a draw would be good enough to see them through and it showed. There was a real lack of intent from both sides as Denmark sat in and defended against France who seemed happy to let them.

There were no real chances for either side, although Nabil Fekir showed the most intent as he had two attempts from around 20 yards; the first hit the side netting and the second forced a save from Kasper Schmeichel low to the keeper's right-hand side.

There were a few half penalty shouts for both sides but nothing was strong enough to force the referee to give a penalty. The crowd in the stadium showed their displeasure throughout the game and at full time, as they jeered and whistled at the lack of intensity.