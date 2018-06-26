Prince William began a series of engagements in Israel on Tuesday (June 26) by paying tribute to the six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.
Prince William honours holocaust victims during Israel visit
It is the first official visit by a British Royal to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
William laid a wreath at the Yad Vasham Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, a stone structure that illuminates the names of 22 of the most infamous Nazi concentration camps.
He was then introduced to 86-year-old Henry Foner and 80-year-old Paul Alexander who were among thousands of Jewish children taken in by Britain between 1938 and 1940.
William's great-grandmother, Princess Alice, was honoured by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for sheltering Jewish children at her home in Greece during the holocaust
The prince then attended a fooball match between young Jewish and Arab players in Tel Aviv. He took time to speak with the players before taking part in a penalty shootout.