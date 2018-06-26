BREAKING NEWS

Prince William honours holocaust victims during Israel visit

Prince William, visits the Yad Vashem's Hall of Names
Prince William began a series of engagements in Israel on Tuesday (June 26) by paying tribute to the six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.

It is the first official visit by a British Royal to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

William laid a wreath at the Yad Vasham Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, a stone structure that illuminates the names of 22 of the most infamous Nazi concentration camps.

He was then introduced to 86-year-old Henry Foner and 80-year-old Paul Alexander who were among thousands of Jewish children taken in by Britain between 1938 and 1940.

William's great-grandmother, Princess Alice, was honoured by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for sheltering Jewish children at her home in Greece during the holocaust

The prince then attended a fooball match between young Jewish and Arab players in Tel Aviv. He took time to speak with the players before taking part in a penalty shootout.