Uber’s EMEA Boss Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty thinks driverless cars are a fascinating technology, but one that isn’t going to hit our roads anytime soon.

Maithreyi Seetharaman: You don’t think driverless cars are going to be the future in the next two to five years?

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty: I think this is going to take quite some time, frankly. It’s a very fascinating transformation that will happen…We are probably looking at five to ten years for it to really start to hit our roads, frankly.