European swimwear brands to watch

Made in Europe swimwear businesses using quality innovative and sustainable fabrics and ensuring fair working conditions for the people who make them are equally good for the planet and your style. Low shipping fees, just the bonus. These are 8 brands you should check this season.

Fresh

Parisian label Coco Frio was launched in 2016 by Gwendoline Dessi, a designer whose CV includes past experiences at Giambattista Valli and Zuhair Murad. These swimwear are made in Italy and showcase exclusive prints designed in the French capital. We like that they are made with recycled nylon textile (Econyl) and available with matching resort wear. Shop at www.cocofrio.fr

Vibrant

The team behind D Nu D spends months searching for perfect shades before releasing each collection. Plain colours in intense and saturated tones are the essence of this French brand, which letters read ‘naked’. We like that it is made in Portugal and the general sports-chic attitude that comes along with it. Shop at www.d-nu-d.com

Tropical

Sao Paulo born designer Tatiane de Freitas blends Brazilian vibes with French savoir-faire. Her designs are fully made in Lyon, a city famous for its traditional weaving manufacturing. We like the originality of the frills on the Ô Calme and the luxurious touch of the microfibre textile imported from Spain. Shop on www.tatianedefreitas.com

Versatile

Hamburg-based designer Mareen Burk tailors sustainable and seamless swimwear designed primarily for surfing and water sports. The yarn and the labels are made in Germany, the fabric comes from Italy and production is done in Croatia. We like that they are reversible allowing for several mix & match looks and the minimal CO2 footprint of this fashion business. Shop on www.mymarini.com

Dreamy

I Love Be Love is a Spanish fashion design studio based in Almeria, Southern Spain. The collections includes timeless garments with clean lines, which are fully hand-made in local workshops. The swims are made with Italian fabrics that have ecological production certificates and with regenerated nylon (Econyl). We like that the brand is part of a slow fashion movement happening in Spain and the delicate pastel colors. Shop on www.ilovebelove.com

Chill

Pura, which means ‘pure’ in Spanish, is a German brand that only uses recycled Italian fabrics or certified by Oekotex Standard 100, meaning they have been tested for harmful substances and sustainability. We like that the pieces are made by hand in Switzerland in limited edition to avoid overproduction. Shop on www.puraclothing.com

Rétro

Manufactured by a Polish manufacture 3 hours from Berlin, transparency and a sustainable, socially responsible production, are among German brand 1979’s core values. All fabrics are from within the European Union and carry the Oekotex Standard 100 certificate. We like the 1940s and 50s design inspiration. Shop on www.1-9-7-9.com

Sunny

Established in December 2016, Berlin-based swimwear label Janthee blends low-cut Italian bikini with the classic Brazilian fit and draws inspiration from iconic beaches (Bali, Cape Town, Palma,...). We like that the production is done in Portugal and the variety of shapes available. Shop on www.jantheeberlin.com

