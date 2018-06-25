World Cup hosts Russia play Uruguay at the Samara Arena in a match that will decide who wins the group
World Cup Live: Uruguay take on hosts Russia
Both sides have gone through, having secured victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia. A draw for Russia would see them top the group on goal difference.
Match-winner against Egypt, Jose Gimenez is out for Uruguay, whilst Alan Dzagoev is still out with a hamstring injury.
Each time Russia has met a South American side they've lost, scoring just once in four meetings.
Fernando Muslera could make his 100th cap for Uruguay, he is currently on 99, going into this game.
You can follow live updates here: