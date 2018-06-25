World Cup live: Spain vs Morocco

Spain and Morocco are level at half-time, with the European club currently sitting second in Group B.

Spain have had a tough first half against a resilient Morocco side. They started by dominating possession but their play lacked tempo and a mistake between Iniesta and Ramos gave the ball to Boultaib, who raced clear and slipped it under De Gea to put Morocco ahead.

The Moroccan lead didn't last long, however, as Isco levelled the score five minutes later. Spain moved the ball brilliantly and slipped Iniesta into the channel, he then got to the byline and pulled the ball back for Isco, who lifted it into the roof of the net.

Morocco had another chance through Boultaib as Spain appeared to have gone to sleep. The North African team took a quick throw-in and Boultaib was, again, in on the goal but this time De Gea stood up to the challenge.

It could also be said that Gerard Pique is lucky to be on the pitch, as he lunged in two-footed on Boultaib early in the half but no card was given.

Watch live updates here: