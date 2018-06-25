Iran and Portugal meet at the Mordovia Arena on the final day of Group B fixtures, as each side aims to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.
World Cup live: Iran vs Portugal
World Cup live: Iran vs Portugal
Portugal are in pole position to qualify for the round of sixteen and a draw would put them through and send Iran home.
Former Portugal boss Carlos Queiroz managed das Quinas for a two-year spell between 2008 and 2010, where they reached the last sixteen in the World Cup but were knocked out by Spain.
Iran has yet to win a group stage game at a World Cup, whilst Portugal have a good record against Asian sides in the World Cup, winning three out of their last four games.
You can follow live updates here: