Meet Zsa Zsa, the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest

All dogs are good dogs. But not all dogs are good-looking dogs.

For nearly 30 years, the World's Ugliest Dog contest has looked high and low for the least attractive canine in the world. And on Saturday, as part of the Sonoma-Marin County Fair in Petaluma, California, a 9-year-old English bulldog named Zsa Zsa was named ugliest of all.

"I knew she was definitely up for winning," said owner Megan Brainard, who brought Zsa Zsa (named after actressZsa Zsa Gabor) to the TODAY studio Monday. She also revealed that kids often give the dog's great big tongue a "shake," as if it was a fifth paw.

Fellow owner Jesse Larson described Zsa Zsa's personality in one word: "Messy."