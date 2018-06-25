Meet Zsa Zsa, the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest

All dogs are good dogs. But not all dogs are good-looking dogs.
For nearly 30 years, the World's Ugliest Dog contest has looked high and low for the least attractive canine in the world. And on Saturday, as part of the Sonoma-Marin County Fair in Petaluma, California, a 9-year-old English bulldog named Zsa Zsa was named ugliest of all.
"I knew she was definitely up for winning," said owner Megan Brainard, who brought Zsa Zsa (named after actressZsa Zsa Gabor) to the TODAY studio Monday. She also revealed that kids often give the dog's great big tongue a "shake," as if it was a fifth paw.
Fellow owner Jesse Larson described Zsa Zsa's personality in one word: "Messy."
Brainard found Zsa Zsa on PetFinder.com after an organization had rescued her from a puppy mill. She drove the bulldog over 30 hours from her home in Anoka, Minnesota to ensure the hefty beauty made it into the competition. She and Zsa Zsa won $1,500 for their efforts.
Last year's winner, a 3-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha, was a foster from the Dogwood Animal Rescue Group, and many previous winners have been rescues.
So what were judges looking for? An overall ugly look, for sure, maybe some crazy hair and teeth. A lolling tongue was a definite plus, and Scamp, who came in 2nd place, even got points for being a little stinky.
But Zsa Zsa, owner of that enormous tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure (!) won the day in the end.
Just paws to reflect on that!
