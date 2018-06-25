A Hungarian fashion designer invited Prime Minister Viktor Orban to send him one of his suits so he can adjust it for free after seeing a recent picture of the leader in ill-fitting trousers.
Designer offers to adjust Orban's suit for free
The picture, posted online by Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, was taken last week during a meeting of the Visegrad group — comprised of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — to discuss the migrant crisis.
In the photo, the leaders of the four nations, as well as Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, stood alongside each other wearing suits in varying shades of blue but contrary to his counterparts’ sharp attire, Orban’s suit appears baggy.
“Herczegseg Kft. (Ltd) offers a completely free service to the honourable Prime Minister to adjust the size of his trousers,” fashion designer Zoltan Herczeg wrote in a Facebook post after seeing the picture.
“He’ll only have to spare them for 10-12 minutes,” Herczeg added, emphasising that the offer was “serious”.
A well-known designer in his native Hungary, Herczeg gained global recognition in 2009 after launching the “Badass” clothing brand with US actor Michael Madsen.