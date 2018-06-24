World Cup Live: Poland vs Colombia

Poland and Colombia meet at the Kazan Arena in the second round of fixtures in Group H.

Both sides have a chance to get off the mark after suffering defeats to Senegal and Japan respectively.

Colombia will be without Carlos Sanchez, who was handed a red-card early on against Japan. They will, however, be boosted by Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, who will return to the side.

Poland has never qualified for the next round, having lost their first game.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The only previous fixture was Colombia's 2-1 win over Poland in Chorzow back in 2006.

Halftime report

Colombia have a slight lead as they go into the break 1-0 up on Poland, who face elimination should they lose.

The South Americans had all the attacking intent in the first half, with Poland penned in their own half as captain Robert Lewandowski, was isolated.

They were dealt with a blow, as Abel Aguilar was stretchered off after picking up an injury.

Juan Cuadrado went for Colombia when he skilfully beat the defender and forced Wojciech Szczesny into the save at his near post.

Colombia's goal came in a header as James Rodriguez found Yerry Mina, who nodded it past Szczesny.

