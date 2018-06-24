England scored early on. The corner was delivered into the box and an unmarked John Stones headed home to score his first goal for his country.
World Cup live: England V Panama
Edgar Barcenas went close for Panama as his curling effort outside the box went just wide of the goal.
Harry Kane doubled England's lead from the spot after Jesse Lingard was brought down by Torres, as he powered his effort past Penedo.
Lingard asserted the Three Lions dominance when he made it three, with a superb effort which curled into the top hand corner.
England made easy work of Panama, as John Stones doubled his tally for the day, scoring on the rebound after City team-mate Sterling was denied superbly by Penedo.
It was five before half-time, when Harry Kane converted a penalty powerfully, after being brought down by Godoy.
