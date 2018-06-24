A small restaurant in the US state of Virginia has found itself at the centre of a political storm after the owner asked President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to leave.
Restaurant refuses to serve Trump spokeswoman
Sarah Sanders wrote about the incident on Twitter, saying she was asked to leave the restaurant in Lexington because she worked for President Trump.
The owner reportedly asked Sanders to leave because she believe she worked for an ‘’inhumane and unethical’’ administration - and the restaurant had standards to uphold.
The restaurant - three hours drive from Washington - has received widespread support for its actions, although it has also received plenty of criticism.
The incident comes after Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, walked out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington after protesters shouted ''Shame'' until she left.
Trump's hardline stance on families trying to enter the US from Mexico has hardened political differences across America.