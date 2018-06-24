Live updates: Turkish election, migrants in limbo and Uber defends itself in London

Turkish election: Following Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in a key election for the country, what are the reactions from around the world?

Migrant ship dispute: A diplomatic spat between Italy and Malta has left a German rescue ship in limbo. The lifeline vessel has 239 migrants onboard. European leaders met in Brussels on Sunday to try and bridge their divisions over migration.

Uber defends its right to stay in London: Uber will defend its right to operate in London following a ban on the ride-hailing app's culture and conduct. If it loses the case, it would be a major blow to the company as London is Uber’s biggest European market.

Trump calls for deportations without judicial process: In a tweet on Sunday, US President Donald Trump called for speedy deportations that bypass any judicial process. His comments come days after he reversed a policy that separated migrant children from their parents.

Follow our updates here: