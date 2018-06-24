Germany World Cup hopes kept alive

Toni Kroos kept the German dream of retaining the World Cup alive with his last-minute winner against Sweden that sent fans ecstatic.

This was one man's reaction:

"It's crazy! In the 95th minute. Toni Kroo! Toni Kroos! Toni Kroos! Nobody had counted on that. Fantastic. It was a great atmosphere. It's a great city. We're so happy. We're from Germany and are so happy to be here. Thank you Russia. Thank you."

Swedish fans were predictably disappointed, but by no means ready to go home, said this woman:

"Yes, I'm so sad. I'm so sad. It was so close. So, so close. I think Sweden was the better team, the first half was much better....but we will win against Mexico and we will take the gold. Sweden, Sweden, Sweden!"

Germany's heart-stopping 2-1 win over Sweden was a "rollercoaster ride" for fans and players alike but was also a triumph for calm thinking and patience, their coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday.

Germany will play South Korea in Kazan on the same day to determine which of the teams will continue on to the knockout round.