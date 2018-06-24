Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says his country is committed to a joint European response on illegal migration, as EU leaders met in Brussels for an informal summit on the issue.
EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss migrant crisis
The meeting was attended by the leaders of countries on the frontline of the crisis - such as Italy and Greece - although it was boycotted by others including Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
The new Italian government is trying to pressure European partners to shoulder more of the burden.
Earlier this month Spain offered safe haven to the charity ship Aquarius that was blocked from docking in Italy.
The dramatic standoff exposed the bitter divisions throughout Europe on how best to handle the issue.
At a meeting in Paris on Saturday, Sanchez and the French President Emmanuel Macron said they were in favour of setting up EU-funded reception centres on European soil to process asylum seekers.