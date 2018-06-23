The United States and South Korea agreed on Friday to indefinitely suspend two joint military exercises. The news comes after a decision earlier in the week to cancel another major exercise that had been planned for August. The Pentagon said the move is in support of diplomatic negotiations.
U.S. and South Korea suspend two more military exercises
U.S. and South Korea suspend two more military exercises
Meanwhile, delegations from North and South Korea have agreed to arrange in August the first reunions in three years of some of the families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Reuniting families is an emotive issue. The meetings are often tearful, taking place after decades of separation.
The latest developments come in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore earlier in June.
After that meeting Trump claimed Pyongyang was no longer a nuclear threat, however sanctions remain in place and he has since said that North Korea remains an "extraordinary threat."