Ongoing clashes around Yemen's port of Hodeida are leading to shortages of supplies at hospitals and medical centres. Many are in a terrible condition and are unable to cope with the rising number of casualties.
Hospitals in the Yemeni port of Hodeida are struggling to cope
On Thursday the Red Cross managed to deliver aid for civilians at a school currently being used as a shelter for people fleeing air strikes and fighting.
The United Arab Emirates said ten ships and three flights carrying supplies were planned for the besieged port.
The conflict in the area has claimed at least 280 lives and displaced thousands.
Saudi-led Arab coalition forces seized the city's airport from the Iran-aligned Houthi fighters on Wednesday, but are still trying to take control of the seaport back from the rebel group.