In Kenya, for 50 million inhabitants, there are only 900 firefighters.
Female firefighters are driven by passion for the job in Kenya
A Kenyan firefighter earns just $200 a month but passion drives them to do their job.
Women are increasingly willing to join the service, serving both personal goals and their local communities.
Thanks to the financial support of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, instructors from the Polish International Aid Center have already trained 40% of the Kenyan firefighters that signed up.