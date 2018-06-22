Belgium lead Tunisia 3-1 at half time after a breathtaking first half.
World Cup live: Belgium v Tunisia
Belgium took the lead through an Eden Hazard penalty before a Romelu Lukaku goal put them two ahead.
Tunisia then pulled a goal back through Bronn before a late Lukaku goal extended Belgium's lead again.
There could have been plenty more goals and Tunisia have been hurt by two of their players, including their goalscorer Bronn, going off injured.
The second half is key for both sides and there will likely be plenty more chances!