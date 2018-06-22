The negative images on migration portrayed by the Italian newspapers | View

The 4th March 2018, after the outcome of the Italian national elections was revealed, there has been yet another demonstration of the rising power of populist parties, whose campaigns promise policies against migration. The far-right party called Lega, who has always opposed to the migratory flows reaching Italian coasts, increased its vote from 4.1% to 17.69%.

According to the Asylum Information Databhere there were 130,119 refugees who applied to receive asylum status in Italy in 2017, with 142,906 pending applications and 700 rejected applications. Furthermore, Italy classifies itself in the Eurostat statistic as the second country in Europe for the receiving number of asylum applications.

Keeping in mind this scenario, we have also to consider that 46% of the Italian population see migration as a threat. Indeed, as the European Observatory reported, the perception of insecurity aroused by immigrants has reached the highest indexes from 10 years to today in Italy.

The role of national media in influencing people’s opinions

National media play certainly a key role in enhancing this feeling of mistrust. Indicative of this, the number of news in the Italian media containing an explicit reference on immigration has drastically increased in the last 5 years, reaching its peak in 2015 with the beginning of the refugee crisis.

According to Marco Bruno’s research, national media facilitates the construction of ‘symbolic internal borders’ by portraying a specific negative image of refugees linked to security issues, developing the idea of asylum seekers as a social problem. They strengthen the “ Border Spectacle”, which is the framing practice of refugees that focuses on the “illegality” component of migration and on the sense of otherness to legitimate their exclusion.

The objectivity of the data on migration clashes with the way the media portrayed the situation. The tendency has been to leave out from the discourse on migration all those people who come from a nation that is predominantly white and Christian.

For example, in a study conducted by Emina Boudemagh and Izabela Moise, it is evident that the importance given to the topic by the national media is quite high. On average the percentage of the news media coverage of the refugees’ topic in 2016 fluctuates from 22% to 11%.

According to the 2015 UNHCR report on the press coverage of the refugee and migrant crisis in Europe, Italian media have always had a hostile tendency in the representation of migrants. The anti-immigration discourses developed by the Italian media contributed to marking a clear distinction between who legitimately belongs to Italy and who does not.

Italian newspapers and immigration

I have recently conducted an analysis on how the major Italian national newspapers contribute to building cultural borders among Italian society by focusing on certain themes and issues related to immigration discourse; including the emphasis of reporting crime news with refugee protagonists or the constant mention of their nationality to accentuate the diversity from the Italian population.

For my research, I collected 36 articles from 9 different Italian newspapers published last month. I chose which newspapers to analyze in this study by considering two factors: their popularity among the Italian population and their political orientation.

In order to avoid any types of bias, I decided to select four articles from three major broadsheets of each political stance. These are the newspapers I selected: Il Tempo, Il Giornale, Libero, La Stampa, Il Corriere della Sera, Avvenire, La Repubblica, Il Manifesto and Il Fatto Quotidiano.

My findings have shown that the word ‘migrante’, which in Italian means ‘migrant’, it is the one appearing most frequently in the sample. The word ‘migrante’ typically has neither a positive or a negative connotation and it is mainly used to neutrally describe migrants within different contexts. This can be intended as a way of avoiding the application of the term ‘refugee’, which implies in itself a legal obligation of protection towards the subject.

In my sample, the word ‘migrante’ appears to be mostly associated with negative perceptions such as an increase in the public costs, violence, drug and other types of criminal behaviors. However, in a few cases, which are principally described in the newspapers that don’t support any political orientation, the concept of ‘migrante’ was also linked to positive images.

Afterwards, I looked at the other three most used words: ‘straniero’ (in English ‘foreigner’), ‘profugo’ (in English a ‘displaced person’) and ‘marocchino’ (in English ‘Moroccan’). It is relevant noticing that the third most utilized word in my sample to define people migrating to Italy was ‘marocchino’. Indeed, as it is specified in the website ‘Parlare Civile’, which is a project developed with the aim of guiding Italian journalists to the correct vocabulary choice in dealing with sensitive topics, this term is mostly applied with a negative connotation.

Instead of indicating people coming from Morocco, this word is mostly used in the Italian press to refer to all the non-white migrants in general and with negative connotations, as if they were part of the same social category of non-Italians. The term ‘marocchino’ is utilized by almost all the newspapers of the sample, with essentially no differences between the various political stances. In fact, all the broadsheets link the usage of the word to some criminal acts.

In all these articles the phrases related to the migrants committing a violent act are constructed in the active form, this is a way to stress the agency of the negative action. However, looking at the given extracts, it emerges that only Il Giornale explicitly emphasize their negative behavior as if it was common among all migrants, portraying them as a threat to the Italian security.

From my sample, it has also emerged that the Italian broadsheets try to represent migrants in opposition to the Italians emphasizing their different nationalities and cultures or describing them as ‘foreigners’. For instance, the opposition ‘us’ and ‘them’ is underlined by portraying the Italian culture as the right one in contrast to the ‘religious fanaticism’ of Islam.

The decision of reporting migrants’ nationalities in the various articles of my sample appeared to be an instrumental move to accentuate their diversity from the Italian citizens. As a matter of fact, even if in the right-wing newspapers this intent is made evident by linking their nationalities with explicit negative images, the expression of migrant’ nationalities when irrelevant to the understanding of the story is also present in all the other newspapers.

Notwithstanding, as mentioned in the journalists’ code of conduct established by the Charter of Rome, this type of information should be provided with an appropriate sense of responsibility and care.

My analysis has demonstrated that there is a tendency to emphasize the nationality of migrants in two ways; a quantitative one, which was repeating it several times in the article, or a qualitative one, which was placing it in opposition to the Italian national identity. These attitudes appear to be generally present in all the newspapers regardless of their political leanings.

Nevertheless, the right-wing broadsheets developed overall a more reactionary and anti-immigration discourse, showing an intentional desire to increase a negative perception of migrants within the Italian population. On the contrary, the left-wing and the neutral newspapers have also reported events were migrants were the victims or were not associated with any negative perceptions.

Anyhow, my findings show that the Italian broadsheets had some difficulties in being really neutral and avoiding any types of judgment in the description of events with migrants as protagonists.

Luca Arfini is a journalist at Play the Game and student at Aarhus University

