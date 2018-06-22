BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Syria

Syrian group dances around Latakia's streets to revive city

Now Reading:

Syrian group dances around Latakia's streets to revive city

© Copyright :
Dare via Storyful
Text size Aa Aa

A group of Syrian dancers in Latakia are literally dancing their troubles away with a dance project called Dare.

Members of Dare dance in public places and streets “to restore the pulse of the street and change the atmosphere."

The purpose is to dare to live the way they want through dance.

“Every new thing will be faced with objection at the beginning as it is not understood yet, but perhaps after a short time dancing in the streets will become a normal thing and change the opinion of people who criticise it,” the group said to Storyful.

Video courtesy: Dare via Storyful