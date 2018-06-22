In a week where migration issues were at the top of the agenda – not just in Europe but worldwide – Stefan Grobe takes a look at the European Union’s desperate attempts to take a united stand on the issue.
State of the Union: How do you solve a problem like migration?
Several (but far from all) European leaders will be gathering in the coming days to come up with a solution. We report on plans to establish centres in North Africa to screen migrants.
Amid the rising death toll in the Mediterranean, the numbers of asylum applications to Europe have actually been going down, as we also report.
